CBI files fresh case against Anil Ambani, RCOM over Rs 2,220 crore bank 'fraud'

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a fresh case against industrialist Anil Ambani — currently under global scrutiny thanks to his name appearing in the Epstein files — and Reliance Communications (RCOM), accusing them of cheating the Bank of Baroda and causing a wrongful loss exceeding Rs 2,220 crore between 2013 and 2017.

The case follows a complaint submitted by the bank earlier this week, officials said on Thursday.

Soon after filing the FIR, the agency carried out searches at Ambani’s residence as well as at the registered offices of Reliance Communications Ltd. According to a CBI spokesperson, investigators recovered documents linked to the loan transactions under scrutiny.

At the heart of the allegations is the claim that loans extended by Bank of Baroda were diverted and misused through fictitious transactions involving related entities.

“The allegations in the FIR are that Bank of Baroda has suffered a loss of more than Rs 2,220 crore due to the loans availed by Reliance Communications which were allegedly diverted and misutilised by creating fictitious transactions with related parties,” the spokesperson said.

Officials noted that the loan account had already been declared a non-performing asset (NPA) in 2017. However, further action had been stalled after Ambani approached the Bombay High Court, which stayed the classification of the account as fraud. That stay was lifted on 23 February, paving the way for the bank’s complaint and the CBI’s swift registration of the case.

There was no immediate response from Reliance Communications.

In its complaint, Bank of Baroda has accused Ambani and RCOM of systematically misusing borrowed funds in violation of sanctioned terms. The bank has also alleged manipulation of accounts to conceal financial irregularities and misrepresent the company’s financial health.