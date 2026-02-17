Tina Ambani skips ED summons for 2nd time in PMLA probe linked to Reliance Group
Agency may issue fresh dates; Anil Ambani asked to depose again as investigation into alleged money trail continues
Tina Ambani, actor and wife of Reliance Group chairperson Anil Ambani, skipped an Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons for the second time on Tuesday in connection with a money laundering investigation, officials said.
The former actor did not appear before the federal probe agency earlier on 10 February as well, following which a fresh notice was issued. It was not immediately known whether she conveyed reasons for her non-appearance to the investigating officer. Officials said new dates may be issued.
Once she appears, Tina Ambani is expected to be questioned and her statement recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they added.
Anil Ambani, 66, has also been asked to depose before the agency again on Wednesday as part of the probe linked to multiple Reliance Group companies and their bank loans. He had first appeared before the ED in August 2025.
Officials said Tina Ambani was summoned in relation to an alleged money trail connected to the purchase of a luxury condominium in Manhattan. The agency recently arrested former Reliance Communications (RCOM) president Punit Garg in the case.
According to an earlier ED statement, the New York property was allegedly “fraudulently” sold in 2023 during the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) of RCOM.
The agency claimed that sale proceeds of USD 8.3 million (about Rs 69.55 crore in 2023) were remitted from the United States under the guise of a sham investment arrangement involving a Dubai-based entity allegedly controlled by a Pakistan-linked individual, without the knowledge or consent of the Resolution Professional. The allegations have not been tested in court.
RCOM had informed stock exchanges about the alleged irregular sale in 2025, officials said.
The ED has also constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to examine multiple cases of alleged bank fraud and related financial irregularities concerning the Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG), following directions from the Supreme Court. The agency has attached assets worth about Rs 12,000 crore and registered three Enforcement Case Information Reports (ECIRs) against Reliance Group companies as part of the ongoing investigation.
