Tina Ambani skips ED summons for 2nd time in PMLA probe linked to Reliance Group

Tina Ambani, actor and wife of Reliance Group chairperson Anil Ambani, skipped an Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons for the second time on Tuesday in connection with a money laundering investigation, officials said.

The former actor did not appear before the federal probe agency earlier on 10 February as well, following which a fresh notice was issued. It was not immediately known whether she conveyed reasons for her non-appearance to the investigating officer. Officials said new dates may be issued.

Once she appears, Tina Ambani is expected to be questioned and her statement recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they added.

Anil Ambani, 66, has also been asked to depose before the agency again on Wednesday as part of the probe linked to multiple Reliance Group companies and their bank loans. He had first appeared before the ED in August 2025.