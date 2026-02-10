ED to issue fresh summons to Tina Ambani in money laundering case
Tina Ambani, 68, a former actor, was asked to depose before the federal agency in Mumbai on Monday but did not turn up
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is set to issue fresh summons to Tina Ambani, wife of Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani, after she failed to appear for questioning in a money-laundering probe on her scheduled date, officials said on Tuesday.
Tina Ambani, 68, a former actor, was asked to depose before the federal agency in Mumbai on Monday but did not turn up. Officials said she will be called again shortly, as her statement is to be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
A response from the Reliance Group to the summons is awaited.
Anil Ambani was questioned once by the ED last year in connection with the same investigation, which spans multiple Reliance Group companies and their bank loan transactions.
Officials said Tina Ambani has been summoned in relation to a money trail linked to the purchase of a luxury condominium in Manhattan, New York.
The probe recently led to the arrest of former Reliance Communications (RCOM) president Punit Garg. The ED has alleged that the New York property was “fraudulently” sold in 2023 during the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) of RCOM.
According to the agency, RCOM informed stock exchanges about the alleged fraudulent sale only in 2025. The ED has claimed that sale proceeds of USD 8.3 million (around Rs 69.55 crore in 2023) were remitted from the United States under the guise of a sham investment arrangement involving a Dubai-based entity controlled by a Pakistan-linked individual, without the knowledge or consent of the Resolution Professional.
The ED has also constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe multiple cases of alleged bank fraud and financial irregularities involving the Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG), following directions from the Supreme Court.
As part of the ongoing investigation, the agency has attached assets worth about Rs 12,000 crore and has filed three Enforcement Case Information Reports (ECIRs) against Reliance Group companies.
With PTI inputs
