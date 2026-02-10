ED to issue fresh summons to Tina Ambani in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is set to issue fresh summons to Tina Ambani, wife of Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani, after she failed to appear for questioning in a money-laundering probe on her scheduled date, officials said on Tuesday.

Tina Ambani, 68, a former actor, was asked to depose before the federal agency in Mumbai on Monday but did not turn up. Officials said she will be called again shortly, as her statement is to be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

A response from the Reliance Group to the summons is awaited.

Anil Ambani was questioned once by the ED last year in connection with the same investigation, which spans multiple Reliance Group companies and their bank loan transactions.

Officials said Tina Ambani has been summoned in relation to a money trail linked to the purchase of a luxury condominium in Manhattan, New York.