Bombay HC lifts stay on fraud classification proceedings against Anil Ambani

In a setback to industrialist Anil Ambani, the Bombay High Court on Monday set aside an interim order that had halted proceedings to classify his and Reliance Communications’ bank accounts as fraudulent.

A division bench comprising chief justice Shree Chandrashekhar and justice Gautam Ankhad allowed appeals filed by three public sector lenders — Indian Overseas Bank, IDBI Bank and Bank of Baroda — along with audit firm BDO India LLP. The appeals challenged a December 2025 interim ruling by a single judge that had stayed both current and future action against Ambani and his company.

The division bench described the earlier order as “illegal and perverse”, thereby reviving the banks’ move to designate the accounts as fraud.

Counsel for Ambani sought a stay on Monday’s ruling to enable an appeal before the Supreme Court of India, but the bench declined the request.

The controversy centres on a forensic audit conducted by BDO India LLP, which formed the basis of the banks’ decision to initiate fraud classification proceedings. The lenders have maintained that the audit was valid and highlighted serious irregularities, including alleged diversion and misuse of funds.