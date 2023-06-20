CBI questions suspect in Aryan Khan extortion case

The Central Bureau of Investigation questioned Sam D’Souza, a private individual, who was involved in the alleged extortion demand of Rs 25 crore in the Aryan Khan case, on June 20.

D'Souza was summoned by the federal probe agency to join the investigation. On June 20, he arrived at the CBI headquarters here with his lawyers.

"Sam D'Souza arrived with his lawyers. The CBI had issued a notice today at 10:30 a.m. summoning him for questioning at the CBI headquarters in Delhi," said a source.

Previously, Wankhede was interrogated by the CBI in Mumbai.