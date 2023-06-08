NCB's special probe team had ulterior motive of giving Aryan Khan clean chit in drugs case: Wankhede tells HC

The affidavit also claimed the SET sought to give a clean chit to Aryan Khan by suppressing material information and evidences in violation of legal provisions.

Wankhede filed the rejoinder affidavit in his petition seeking to quash the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) case registered against him on charges of extortion and bribery.

The CBI's case is that Wankhede and four other accused had demanded Rs 25 crore bribe from actor Shah Rukh Khan for not framing his son Aryan following alleged seizure of drugs from a cruise ship.

The central agency lodged the FIR against Wankhede and others last month on the basis of a written complaint issued to them by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).