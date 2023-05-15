Aryan Khan case: Sameer Wankhede's foreign visits, expensive watches under CBI scanner

Foreign visits undertaken by former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede, booked by the CBI over an alleged Rs 25-crore bribe demand from superstar Shah Rukh Khan's family to spare his son in a drugs case, will be under the scanner of the agency, officials said.

A Narcotics Control Bureau's Special Enquiry Team (SET) had red-flagged alleged improper explanations and apparent misdeclaration of "the expenditure" given by then NCB Zonal Director Wankhede on his foreign visits.

These findings were referred by the Centre to the CBI which had registered an FIR against the officer and four others on May 11.