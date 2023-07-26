CBI recovers Rs 1 crore during raids in Crypto fraud case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday said they recently conducted searches at different places on the premises of the accused in an ongoing investigation of a case related to Crypto fraud and recovered Rs 1 crore.

During searches, a cash of Rs 1 crore was recovered from the premises of the accused, Sahil Pal.

The CBI said that a case was registered on May 11 against Delhi-based accused involved in Crypto fraud.

"It was alleged that the accused have been impersonating as Government Officials of Canada, utilizing this facade to execute their fraudulent activities.