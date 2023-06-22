CBI takes over probe in four cases linked to death of Assam lady cop Junmoni Rabha

The special crime unit of the CBI has now taken up the investigation into the case along with that of the accident that claimed Rabha's life.



The CBI has also taken over two more cases a case that emanates from a fake currency racket busted by Nagaon Police on May 5 on the information of Rabha, and another one filed against her by a family member of those under scanner in fake currency probe, in which the complainant accused Rabha of raiding her home on May 6 at 2 am, and extorting more than Rs 6 lakh from her having taken her son captive.



It was alleged that Rabha, with seven others, had raided the complainant's residence on May 6 in the Lakhimpur district, 200 kilometres from where she was posted.