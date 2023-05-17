CID to probe death of female cop in accident in Assam

The police reached the spot after receiving the news and rushed Rabha to the Kaliabor civil hospital, where she was declared brought dead.



According to police sources, she was heading towards upper Assam and was dressed in civil clothes.



Meanwhile, the brother of the deceased cop, Karuna Rabha, said: "My sister left home in Guwahati yesterday night and told us that she would be going with her colleague Aabha Rabha, but later we came to know that she was going alone. Aabha claimed that she was not accompanying Junmoni."



Rabha came to limelight last year after she broke her engagement with her fiance who was accused of corruption.



Later, she was also charged with corruption, criminal conspiracy, cheating and was later arrested.



She was granted bail by a sessions court.