Chhattisgarh coal block scam: Delhi court awards 4 year jail term to former MP

A Delhi court on Wednesday awarded four-year jail term to former Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Darda, his son Devender Darda and JLD Yavatmal Energy Pvt Ltd's Director Manoj Kumar Jayaswal for their involvement in irregularities in the allocation of a coal block in Chhattisgarh.

The court pronounced the quantum of punishment on Wednesday after having it reserved on July 19.

While the former coal secretary H.C. Gupta and two other officials, K.S. Kropha and K.C. Samaria, were handed a three-year jail sentence, the court imposed a fine of Rs 50 lakh on M/s JLD Yavatmal.

On July 13, Special Judge Sanjay Bansal delivered the verdict convicting them.