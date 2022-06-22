ED attaches assets worth Rs 26 cr of EMTA Coal Ltd in Coal Block case

The ED initiated money laundering investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by the CBI against the accused under relevant sections of the IPC and sections 13 of Prevention of Corruption Act.



Since 1995-1996, six Coal Blocks Tara(East),Tara(West), Gangaramchak, Borjore, Gangaramchak -Bhadulia and Pachwara(North) in West Bengal, which were allocated to the West Bengal Govt PSUs, and subsequently cancelled by the Supreme Court, were mined by the accused by forming Joint Venture company, in illegal manner, the probe agency said. They made huge illegal profit through it.