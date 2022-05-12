Cop strangles 6-yr-old boy to death in MP's Datia district

According to the police, the six-year-old boy went missing on May 4. The son of the owner of a small saloon, the boy went missing on the day when the town was dotted with VIP visits for the Maa Pitambara Rathyatra.



"A case of abduction was lodged at the Datia Kotwali on the complaint of the missing boy's family on May 5. The same day a boy's body was found in the Jhansi Road area in adjoining Gwalior district. When the local police matched the body with the missing boy's photograph, it was established that the body was of the same minor," said a police officer.



The subsequent probe revealed that the boy's body was dumped in Gwalior's Vivekanand Chouraha area from a black Verna car owned by Sharma, a head constable posted with the Police Training School in Gwalior district.



The accused told the police that he had been suffering from depression for sometime and got irritated when the boy kept demanding money from him.