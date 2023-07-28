DCW chief issues notice to police over murder of 22-year-old girl

Chief of Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Swati Maliwal has issued a notice to the city police over the murder of a 22-year-old girl allegedly by a jilted lover in Malviya Nagar on Friday.

Officials said that the DCW has taken suo-moto cognizance of media reports, which mention that the girl was attacked with an iron rod by a man near Aurobindo College, Malviya Nagar.

"The attack resulted in the girl's death on the spot, and the accused managed to flee from the scene. The DCW chief has issued a notice to the Delhi Police and has requested an action taken report (ATR) in the matter. The commission has asked the Delhi Police to provide a copy of the FIR along with details of any arrests made in the case till July 31," said an official.