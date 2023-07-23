DCW chief Swati Maliwal reaches violence-hit Manipur

The DCW chief had alleged on Saturday, July 23, that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Manipur had refused to let her visit the state to interact with the survivors of sexual violence.

In a tweet on Sunday, Maliwal said she has written to Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, seeking an urgent meeting with him during her visit.

"Manipur Govt recommended I consider postponing my visit due to law and order situation. After deliberation on their suggestion, have decided to fly to Imphal as planned. Sought time from Manipur CM. Will meet him and request him to come along to visit the sexual assault survivors," Maliwal tweeted.

She also shared a copy of a letter written to the Manipur chief minister on Sunday, urging him to facilitate her visit and assuring him that she would not do anything to create problems for his government.