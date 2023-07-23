Juvenile among 2 more apprehended in connection with Manipur parading incident

In a separate incident, a tribal woman had lodged a complaint at Saikul police station, stating that her 21-year-old daughter and her 24-year-old friend were allegedly raped by a mob numbering 100 to 200 and allegedly belonging to the majority community at their rented house near Konung Mamang before brutally murdering them on May 4.

A zero FIR was registered on May 16 on the complaint.

The two girls were working at a car wash outlet and residing at a rented accommodation at Konung Mamang in Imphal East.

Police have registered a case under various sections of Indian Penal Code including 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 398(attempt to commit robbery), 436 (use of fire or explosives to destroy house) and 448 (house-tresspass) besides a section of Arms Act.

However, no charges of gangrape or murder are levelled in the FIR.

Their bodies, which are yet to be handed over to the family, are believed to be kept in a morgue at a hospital in Imphal valley where her family cannot visit because of ethnic clashes.

Police officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that since it was a zero FIR, other sections can be added once investigation of the case is taken up by the Porompat police station.