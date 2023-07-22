Manipur women's abuse: Mob burns viral video suspect's house

After four men were arrested over the apparent rape of two women in India's Manipur, a group of female protesters burned a house belonging to one of the suspects, police said on Friday.

"Local women pelted stones and burnt some parts of the house belonging to the prime accused in a village," police representative Hemant Pandey was quoted as saying in Manipur's capital Imphal.

"We request women to protest peacefully as there is intense unease. We understand their rage," he said.