INDIA to hold protest in Parliament complex on Monday, presses for PM's statement on Manipur
While the government has agreed to hold a short discussion on Manipur, the Opposition is adamant on its demand for the PM's statement first in Parliament
Pressing for PM Modi's statement in Parliament, various opposition parties who are part of the newly formed INDIA alliance will hold a protest in the Parliament complex on Monday, said sources.
MPs belonging to the opposition parties will gather near Mahatma Gandhi's statue in the Parliament complex on Monday, and demand PM's statement on the issue in both houses.
Sources said leaders of the INDIA alliance will first meet in the chamber of the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and will discuss their further strategy in Parliament.
The government has agreed to hold a short-duration discussion on the Manipur issue with the Home Minister replying to it, but the opposition is adamant on its demand for the prime minister's statement first, especially after a video of two women being paraded naked and assaulted in a Manipur village appeared on social media.
Also, the opposition wants a debate allowing all parties to speak without any time restrictions and has been holding protests on the issue since the Monsoon Session started on Thursday.
The government has accused the opposition of running away from a debate on the all-important issue and has questioned their seriousness towards it.
Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have failed to transact any business amid the stalemate between the opposition and the government over the Manipur issue.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines