INDIA to hold protest in Parliament complex on Monday, presses for PM's statement on Manipur

Pressing for PM Modi's statement in Parliament, various opposition parties who are part of the newly formed INDIA alliance will hold a protest in the Parliament complex on Monday, said sources.

MPs belonging to the opposition parties will gather near Mahatma Gandhi's statue in the Parliament complex on Monday, and demand PM's statement on the issue in both houses.

Sources said leaders of the INDIA alliance will first meet in the chamber of the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and will discuss their further strategy in Parliament.