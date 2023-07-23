DCW chief Maliwal claims Manipur govt denied her permission to visit violence-hit state

In her letter to the Manipur DGP, she said she plans to visit the state on July 23 to assess the situation there and submit a fact-finding report.



"After telling me I can come to Manipur, Government has taken a U-turn and suddenly denied permission to me. This is shocking and absurd. Why can't I meet survivors of sexual violence? I have already booked my tickets after discussing with them. Why try and stop me?" she said in a tweet, tagging Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and the state police.



Maliwal was scheduled to be in the state till July 30.