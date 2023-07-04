Delhi: 13-year-old girl gang-raped multiple times in a day; seven suspects held

A 13-year-old girl from Delhi's Swaroop Nagar alleged that she was gang-raped by two men on June 23, and later by three others on the same day, Delhi police confirmed on Monday, July 3.

The police also said that the minor was sexually assaulted twice around six and seven months, respectively, by four other people. Out of the total nine suspects, seven suspects, including a minor, have been held so far and the search for the remaining two is ongoing.

The Swaroop Nagar resident is an eighth-grade student in a local school, her first statement was recorded on June 29. “She identified all the nine suspects by their names,” said said Ravi Kumar Singh, deputy commissioner of police (DCP).

“We arrested two adults and apprehended a minor suspect. Two other suspects (ages yet to be verified) are being searched for,” he said.