Delhi: Bar owner, 9 others held for assaulting 8 cops during raid

According to the FIR, accessed by IANS, the Special Staff of southwest district police had received an input regarding illegal discotheques and tobacco hookah bars being run in the Hauz Khas village area with loud music. "The information was shared with senior officers who directed to constitute a team and conduct a raid at the said bars," the FIR lodged by a Sub-Inspector of the Special Staff of southwest district police read.



Subsequently, the police conducted a raid at a building in the Hauz Khas village where three bars were running on three floors of it. "When we entered the downtown bar, there was a gathering of 20-30 people who were consuming liquor and smoking tobacco hookah and dancing to loud music," the complaint read, adding that the police officials then introduced themselves to the owner of the establishment and asked for relevant licences.



The officials alleged that the said man instead of showing the licences as demanded, started shouting at the cops and also abused them.