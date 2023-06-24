Delhi court dismisses anticipatory bail for not cooperating with the police

A Delhi court has dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of a man accused of cheating, stating that the police should not be restricted from conducting a thorough interrogation of the accused.

Accused Rishabh Sharma, alleged to have been involved in cheating, criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, and forgery, had applied for anticipatory bail claiming that he was not the main offender in the case.

Judge Aparna Swami, who was presiding over the vacation session, cited the accused's lack of cooperation during the investigation as she rejected his plea while instructing him to cooperate with the investigation.

She emphasised that the police should have the authority to conduct sustained interrogation of the accused to gather conclusive evidence, particularly in a complex case like this where many facts are yet to be uncovered.