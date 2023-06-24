Int'l fake currency racket busted in Delhi, ex-Bulgarian army officer nabbed

"He also disclosed that he was part of a big international FICN racket. The accused is a permanent resident of Bulgaria and came to India first in 2018. He again came to India in 2019 and was arrested by the police in a case of cheating and forgery under the IT Act for putting a skimming device in an ATM of HDFC Bank," Dhaliwal said.



In January 2021, Metodiv was released on bail. However, during his stay in jail, he came in contact with certain persons who were involved in printing and circulation of fake currency.



"Earlier, he would deliver FICN to various persons in Delhi/NCR on the instructions of his handlers sitting in different parts of the world. Later, after recognising the high demand for FICN and the margin of profit, he started printing FICN on his own and began supplying/circulating them to his receivers in Delhi/NCR. He learnt the art of printing FICN on YouTube," the officer said.



As per the police, Metodiev is a permanent resident of Sofia, Bulgaria. After his schooling in Bulgaria, he joined the Army in 1996 and served for six years. In 2018, he visited Goa to explore the possibility of business. In 2019, Metodiev again came to India and started a business of doughnuts, but did not receive a good response.