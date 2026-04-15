Delhi Police arrest another member of transnational arms-terror network
Sophisticated weapon seized as probe into cross-border trafficking module deepens
The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested another suspected operative linked to a transnational arms trafficking and terror network, marking a significant development in the ongoing investigation.
The accused, identified as Harshpal Singh alias Rubal, was taken into custody and a sophisticated firearm was recovered from his possession. Officials said he is believed to be an active member of an organised syndicate involved in illegal arms supply and is facing charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act.
The arrest follows a series of coordinated crackdowns by the Crime Branch targeting the network. Earlier this month, two alleged arms suppliers were apprehended at Indira Gandhi International Airport after lookout notices were issued against them under anti-terror laws. Weapons and live ammunition were recovered during the operation.
Investigators said the syndicate operates through a structured international network, with links spanning multiple countries. Weapons are believed to be sourced from across the border and trafficked into India through established routes before being distributed to criminal groups.
In March, police had busted a major arms smuggling racket, arresting several operatives and seizing a large cache of foreign-made firearms. Authorities said the weapons were intended for use by organised gangs across various regions, including Delhi-NCR and neighbouring states.
The seized arsenal included high-grade pistols from international manufacturers and, notably, a rare submachine gun, highlighting the advanced nature of the network’s operations.
Officials said funds generated through illegal arms trafficking are suspected to have been channelled into terror-related activities. The investigation is ongoing, with agencies working to identify further links and dismantle the wider network.
With IANS inputs