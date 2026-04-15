Delhi Police arrest another member of transnational arms-terror network

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested another suspected operative linked to a transnational arms trafficking and terror network, marking a significant development in the ongoing investigation.

The accused, identified as Harshpal Singh alias Rubal, was taken into custody and a sophisticated firearm was recovered from his possession. Officials said he is believed to be an active member of an organised syndicate involved in illegal arms supply and is facing charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act.

The arrest follows a series of coordinated crackdowns by the Crime Branch targeting the network. Earlier this month, two alleged arms suppliers were apprehended at Indira Gandhi International Airport after lookout notices were issued against them under anti-terror laws. Weapons and live ammunition were recovered during the operation.