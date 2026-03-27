Court allows NIA to shift foreign mercenary case hearings to headquarters

A Delhi court has permitted the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to conduct proceedings in a high-profile case involving alleged foreign mercenaries at its headquarters, citing security concerns.

The decision was taken by the Patiala House Court on Friday after the agency sought to move hearings away from the court premises. All future proceedings will now take place at the NIA headquarters, with the accused to be produced before the designated judge there.

The case involves seven foreign nationals — six from Ukraine and one from the United States, identified as Matthew Aaron VanDyke — who have been accused of providing terror training in Myanmar.

The accused were due to be presented before the court following the end of their 11-day custody. However, the NIA filed an application requesting that subsequent hearings be held at its headquarters, describing the case as “extremely sensitive” with potential national and international implications.