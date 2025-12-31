NIA court awards life sentence to key accused in Assam Hizb-ul-Mujahideen conspiracy case
Verdict seen as major setback to efforts to expand Pakistan-based terror network in the Northeast
A special court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Guwahati has sentenced a key accused in a Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) terror conspiracy case to life imprisonment, delivering what security agencies described as a significant blow to militant networks operating in the Northeast.
Md Kamruj Zaman, also known as Dr Hurairah and Kamaruddin, was convicted on Tuesday for his role in conspiring to set up a module of the banned Pakistan-based outfit in Assam during 2017–18. The court awarded him three separate sentences, the most severe being life imprisonment under Section 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967. All sentences will run concurrently.
In addition to the life term, the court imposed five years’ simple imprisonment under Section 18B of the UAPA read with Section 120B of the Indian Penal Code, and another five years under Section 38 of the UAPA. A fine of Rs 5,000 was imposed for each offence, with an additional three months’ imprisonment in the event of default.
The case, registered by the NIA in 2018 following its takeover from local police in Assam’s Hojai district, centred on a plot to establish an HM network in the state with the aim of carrying out terrorist acts and creating fear among the public. Investigators said Zaman played a central role in recruiting operatives and coordinating activities to expand the group’s footprint in the region.
According to the agency, Zaman recruited several individuals, including Sahnawaz Alom, Saidul Alam and Omar Faruk, as part of the conspiracy. The NIA filed a chargesheet against five accused in March 2019. During the trial, three of the co-accused pleaded guilty and were convicted, while another accused, Jaynal Uddin, died during the proceedings.
Zaman, a resident of Erakapili village under Jamunamukh police station in Hojai district, was arrested in 2018 after an extensive investigation by central agencies. Following the verdict, he has been lodged in Guwahati Central Jail to serve his sentence.
Security officials said the ruling reinforced the state’s resolve to counter extremist activities and dismantle terror networks seeking to exploit the Northeast.
With IANS inputs