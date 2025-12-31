NIA court awards life sentence to key accused in Assam Hizb-ul-Mujahideen conspiracy case

A special court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Guwahati has sentenced a key accused in a Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) terror conspiracy case to life imprisonment, delivering what security agencies described as a significant blow to militant networks operating in the Northeast.

Md Kamruj Zaman, also known as Dr Hurairah and Kamaruddin, was convicted on Tuesday for his role in conspiring to set up a module of the banned Pakistan-based outfit in Assam during 2017–18. The court awarded him three separate sentences, the most severe being life imprisonment under Section 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967. All sentences will run concurrently.

In addition to the life term, the court imposed five years’ simple imprisonment under Section 18B of the UAPA read with Section 120B of the Indian Penal Code, and another five years under Section 38 of the UAPA. A fine of Rs 5,000 was imposed for each offence, with an additional three months’ imprisonment in the event of default.

The case, registered by the NIA in 2018 following its takeover from local police in Assam’s Hojai district, centred on a plot to establish an HM network in the state with the aim of carrying out terrorist acts and creating fear among the public. Investigators said Zaman played a central role in recruiting operatives and coordinating activities to expand the group’s footprint in the region.