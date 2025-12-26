NIA inspects Mysuru blast site after balloon vendor killed near palace
One person died and four others were injured after a gas cylinder explosion near Amba Vilas Palace during the Christmas holiday rush
A team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday inspected the site of a gas cylinder blast in Mysuru that claimed the life of a balloon vendor and left four others injured.
The explosion occurred on Thursday evening near the Karnataka Exhibition Authority premises, close to the Jaya Marthanda Gate of the historic Amba Vilas Palace. The area was crowded due to increased tourist footfall during the Christmas holiday season.
According to police, the blast was caused by a gas cylinder used by a balloon seller, who died on the spot. Four people standing nearby sustained serious injuries and were rushed to hospital for treatment.
Mysuru City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar confirmed the incident and said initial reports suggesting two deaths were incorrect. “One person was killed in the blast, and four others were injured,” she said.
The deceased has been identified as Saleem, a 40-year-old balloon vendor from Tofiya village in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj district. He was a regular seller outside the palace premises and was killed instantly due to the impact of the explosion.
During its visit, the NIA team gathered details about the incident and collected materials from the site as part of the ongoing investigation. Police said further inquiries are underway to establish the exact cause of the explosion and to determine whether any safety violations were involved.
With agency inputs
