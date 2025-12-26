NIA inspects Mysuru blast site after balloon vendor killed near palace

A team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday inspected the site of a gas cylinder blast in Mysuru that claimed the life of a balloon vendor and left four others injured.

The explosion occurred on Thursday evening near the Karnataka Exhibition Authority premises, close to the Jaya Marthanda Gate of the historic Amba Vilas Palace. The area was crowded due to increased tourist footfall during the Christmas holiday season.

According to police, the blast was caused by a gas cylinder used by a balloon seller, who died on the spot. Four people standing nearby sustained serious injuries and were rushed to hospital for treatment.