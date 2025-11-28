Blast probe uncovers two additional hideouts used by key Delhi terror suspect

Investigators probing the 10 November blast in Delhi have uncovered that Dr Muzammil Ganaie, a prime suspect linked to what authorities describe as an alleged white-collar terror module, maintained several undisclosed hideouts near Al-Falah University, police sources have said.

Alongside his known rented accommodation in Fatehpur Taga and Dhauj in Faridabad, Muzammil is understood to have taken a house on rent in Khori Jamalpur village from its former sarpanch, telling him he planned to set up a Kashmiri fruit business. Officials said he also arranged a small room on farmland nearby, which investigators now believe was part of an effort to avoid detection.

The Khori Jamalpur property, owned by Jumma Khan, comprised three bedrooms, a hall and a kitchen and was built above a plastic raw-materials unit also operated by Khan. Located roughly 4 kilometres from Al-Falah University, where Muzammil worked and from where he was picked up by Jammu & Kashmir Police, the house was rented between April and July for Rs 8,000 a month, according to investigators.