Blast probe uncovers two additional hideouts used by key Delhi terror suspect
Investigators believe the multiple hideouts were used to avoid detection and to support the alleged activities of the wider module
Investigators probing the 10 November blast in Delhi have uncovered that Dr Muzammil Ganaie, a prime suspect linked to what authorities describe as an alleged white-collar terror module, maintained several undisclosed hideouts near Al-Falah University, police sources have said.
Alongside his known rented accommodation in Fatehpur Taga and Dhauj in Faridabad, Muzammil is understood to have taken a house on rent in Khori Jamalpur village from its former sarpanch, telling him he planned to set up a Kashmiri fruit business. Officials said he also arranged a small room on farmland nearby, which investigators now believe was part of an effort to avoid detection.
The Khori Jamalpur property, owned by Jumma Khan, comprised three bedrooms, a hall and a kitchen and was built above a plastic raw-materials unit also operated by Khan. Located roughly 4 kilometres from Al-Falah University, where Muzammil worked and from where he was picked up by Jammu & Kashmir Police, the house was rented between April and July for Rs 8,000 a month, according to investigators.
A National Investigation Agency (NIA) team recently escorted Muzammil to the village as part of the ongoing inquiry and questioned Khan for several hours. Khan reportedly told officers that he first met Muzammil at Al-Falah Hospital, where his nephew was undergoing cancer treatment, and had no prior connection with him. He said Muzammil later approached him seeking space to start a fruit business. After about three months, Muzammil vacated the property, claiming the heat made it difficult to stay.
“He left after around three months. I never suspected he was involved in terrorism,” Khan told investigators.
The NIA inquiry has also found that Muzammil allegedly stored a substantial quantity of explosive material for about 12 days in a room built on farmland belonging to a local farmer. He later shifted the material to a room in the house of cleric Ishtiyak in Fatehpur Taga village, sources said.
Investigators believe the multiple hideouts and rented locations formed part of a broader operational network linked to the suspected module, which remains under scrutiny from central and state agencies.
With agency inputs
