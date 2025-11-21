Probe finds JeM link to Red Fort blast, uncovers plot for 200 coordinated explosions

“The scale of explosives and the methodology suggest the intention to trigger hundreds of blasts at the same time,” an official said. “Had the plan been executed, the consequences would have been catastrophic.”

The probe has established that Hanzulla was in close contact with key accused Maulvi Iran Ahmed, who connected him to other members of the module. While Hanzulla’s exact location remains unknown, officials describe him as a senior JeM figure whose name has previously surfaced in Jammu & Kashmir.

Another accused, Shakeel, allegedly procured and transported the explosive material and is believed to have handed over the white Hyundai i20 used in the Red Fort blast.

Investigators say the module operated covertly for months, using encrypted messaging platforms and code language to evade detection. Terms such as “biriyani” were reportedly used to refer to explosives. Many members were medical professionals, a factor that helped them remain under the radar. Among them was Dr Shaheen, described as the principal recruiter, who made repeated trips to Jammu & Kashmir to meet handlers and receive instructions on expanding the network with more “white-collar” recruits.

Officials say the group was being jointly handled by operatives based in Kashmir and Afghanistan.

The search for Hanzulla and other external coordinators is ongoing, with agencies now tracking communication traces and financial links to piece together the full scope of the operation.

With IANS inputs