Probe finds JeM link to Red Fort blast, uncovers plot for 200 coordinated explosions
Investigators say the module had already procured around 2,900 kgs of ammonium nitrate, indicating preparations for a large-scale attack
Investigators probing the 10 November explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort have confirmed links to the Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), with the inquiry revealing an extensive plot to carry out 200 near-simultaneous blasts across North India.
According to officials, a JeM operative identified as Hanzulla was responsible for training members of the Faridabad-based module accused in the case. He is believed to have guided the group on assembling the explosive devices, including instructions on mixing ammonium nitrate with Triacetone Triperoxide (TATP), a highly unstable and heat-sensitive compound widely used by global terror groups.
Investigators say the module had already procured around 2,900 kilograms of ammonium nitrate, indicating preparations for a large-scale coordinated attack across Delhi, Gurugram and Faridabad.
“The scale of explosives and the methodology suggest the intention to trigger hundreds of blasts at the same time,” an official said. “Had the plan been executed, the consequences would have been catastrophic.”
The probe has established that Hanzulla was in close contact with key accused Maulvi Iran Ahmed, who connected him to other members of the module. While Hanzulla’s exact location remains unknown, officials describe him as a senior JeM figure whose name has previously surfaced in Jammu & Kashmir.
Another accused, Shakeel, allegedly procured and transported the explosive material and is believed to have handed over the white Hyundai i20 used in the Red Fort blast.
Investigators say the module operated covertly for months, using encrypted messaging platforms and code language to evade detection. Terms such as “biriyani” were reportedly used to refer to explosives. Many members were medical professionals, a factor that helped them remain under the radar. Among them was Dr Shaheen, described as the principal recruiter, who made repeated trips to Jammu & Kashmir to meet handlers and receive instructions on expanding the network with more “white-collar” recruits.
Officials say the group was being jointly handled by operatives based in Kashmir and Afghanistan.
The search for Hanzulla and other external coordinators is ongoing, with agencies now tracking communication traces and financial links to piece together the full scope of the operation.
With IANS inputs
