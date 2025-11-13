Red Fort blast: Suspects pooled in over Rs 26 lakh to buy materials for bomb-making

The investigation into the devastating blast near Delhi’s Red Fort has peeled back another chilling layer. Officials on Thursday revealed that the group of doctors arrested in connection with the so-called “white-collar terror module” had collectively raised over Rs 26 lakh to fund the attack’s execution.

According to investigators, the four accused — Dr. Muzammil Ganaie, Dr. Adeel Ahmad Rather, Dr. Shaheen Sayeed, and Dr. Umar Nabi — pooled the amount entirely in cash, entrusting Dr. Umar with its safekeeping and operational use.

Dr. Umar, a native of Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir and an assistant professor at Al-Falah University in Haryana’s Faridabad, was allegedly at the wheel of the white Hyundai i20 that exploded in the bustling Red Fort area on Monday evening, leaving a trail of chaos and fear.