DNA test confirms Dr Umar Nabi drove car that exploded near Red Fort: Police

The Delhi Police have confirmed through DNA analysis that Dr. Umar Nabi, a key member of a recently busted “white-collar” terror module, was driving the car that exploded near the Red Fort earlier this week, killing him on the spot.

According to police sources, DNA samples collected from the blast site were matched with those of Umar’s mother, taken on Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district. “The DNA results confirm that it was indeed Umar who was driving the fateful vehicle,” a senior source said on Thursday.

Umar, a young physician from Koil village in Pulwama, was among the main operatives of the module linked to proscribed terror outfits Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind.