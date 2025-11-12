Amit Shah must resign for Red Fort blast: Congress

Congress MP and general-secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal on Wednesday held Union home minister Amit Shah responsible for the Red Fort blast, saying the latter must take moral responsibility and resign for what he called a “serious security failure”.

“When the Mumbai terror attack (November 2008) happened during the UPA government, the then home minister (Shivraj Patil) resigned, accepting moral responsibility for the lapse. The opposition had then demanded his resignation — today, Amit Shah should do the same if he has any sense of responsibility,” Venugopal told reporters.

He accused Shah of repeatedly misleading Parliament about the internal security situation. “Our home minister always says there are no riots, no blasts, lying every time. Now, right under his nose, very close to his office, this blast has happened,” the Congress leader said.

Venugopal demanded a transparent and independent investigation into the incident and urged the government to reveal the real cause of the explosion to the public. “The government should come out with a clear-cut inquiry and tell the nation the real reason behind the blast,” he said.