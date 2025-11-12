Amit Shah must resign for Red Fort blast: Congress
Congress MP K.C. Venugopal accuses home minister of “serious security failure”, demands clear probe and public disclosure
Congress MP and general-secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal on Wednesday held Union home minister Amit Shah responsible for the Red Fort blast, saying the latter must take moral responsibility and resign for what he called a “serious security failure”.
“When the Mumbai terror attack (November 2008) happened during the UPA government, the then home minister (Shivraj Patil) resigned, accepting moral responsibility for the lapse. The opposition had then demanded his resignation — today, Amit Shah should do the same if he has any sense of responsibility,” Venugopal told reporters.
He accused Shah of repeatedly misleading Parliament about the internal security situation. “Our home minister always says there are no riots, no blasts, lying every time. Now, right under his nose, very close to his office, this blast has happened,” the Congress leader said.
Venugopal demanded a transparent and independent investigation into the incident and urged the government to reveal the real cause of the explosion to the public. “The government should come out with a clear-cut inquiry and tell the nation the real reason behind the blast,” he said.
The powerful explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort on 10 November left 13 people dead and over 20 injured, reigniting concerns about security preparedness in the national capital.
The incident occurred just days after security agencies busted a “white-collar terror module” allegedly linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind in Faridabad and Haryana.
Eight people, including three doctors associated with Al-Falah University in Faridabad, were arrested in the operation, during which a large cache of explosives was recovered.
Venugopal said the government’s repeated claims of peace and safety now “stand exposed”. “The home minister has failed to ensure the security of the people of Delhi and the nation,” he added.
