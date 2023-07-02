The Doval Doctrine and the floating goalpost of 'national security'

National security has been described as the "ability of a state to cater for the protection and defence of its citizenry” and as a "country's ability to protect itself from the threat of violence or attack".

To understand New India’s national security doctrine, one has to look at what is called the Doval Doctrine.

This is not a written text and has never been articulated in a book. Its contents I will briefly describe at the end, but it has been expressed in a video.

In a video, because India does not have a thinker-intellectual national security advisor in the Henry Kissinger mould, but 'a man of action and the field'. Ajit Doval did not waste his time on thesis and dissertation; he got down to it.

In a lampooning profile of our NSA, A.G. Noorani wrote: 'Doval does not hesitate to roll up his sleeves and get into action. He went to Iraq on a rescue mission for Indians taken hostage by the Islamic State; organised the Indian Army’s “hot pursuit” into Myanmar and then went over to smoothen ruffled feathers; phoned Pakistan’s High Commissioner in New Delhi and instructed his counterpart in Islamabad to berate Pakistan for the firings on the LoC; supervised, astonishingly, the arrangements for crowd control at the funeral of Yakub Memon in Mumbai; questioned the Delhi Police on the Uber cab rape case; and much else. This is a real man of action, the kind of whom we have never seen before.'