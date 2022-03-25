Could visit China after border dispute resolved: NSA Doval

In response to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's invite to visit Beijing, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval said on Friday that he could embark on a trip to the neighbouring nation after the border issues were resolved, according to sources.



Earlier on Friday, Wang met Doval in the latter's office in South Block.



This is the first visit by a high-level Chinese diplomat to India since the border dispute in eastern Ladakh erupted over two years ago.



So far, 15 rounds of military talks have taken place to resolve the issue.