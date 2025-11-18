ED raids Al Falah University, linked persons in Delhi Red Fort blast case

In a dramatic turn of events on Tuesday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched extensive raids targeting Al Falah University in Faridabad, along with its promoters and associated individuals, in connection with the high-profile Red Fort area terror blast case, sources revealed.

From the early hours of the morning, ED teams fanned out across multiple locations in the Delhi-NCR region, meticulously combing through offices, residences, and university premises.

The agency’s action comes under the stringent provisions of the anti-money laundering law, following cognisance of first information reports lodged by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Delhi Police, signalling a deep dive into the financial networks allegedly linked to terrorist activities.