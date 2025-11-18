ED raids Al Falah University, linked persons in Delhi Red Fort blast case
From early morning, ED teams searched multiple Delhi-NCR locations, including offices, homes and university premises
In a dramatic turn of events on Tuesday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched extensive raids targeting Al Falah University in Faridabad, along with its promoters and associated individuals, in connection with the high-profile Red Fort area terror blast case, sources revealed.
From the early hours of the morning, ED teams fanned out across multiple locations in the Delhi-NCR region, meticulously combing through offices, residences, and university premises.
The agency’s action comes under the stringent provisions of the anti-money laundering law, following cognisance of first information reports lodged by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Delhi Police, signalling a deep dive into the financial networks allegedly linked to terrorist activities.
Investigators are reportedly scrutinising records related to terror financing, tracing the flow of funds, and examining possible links between the university’s promoters and individuals connected to extremist activities. The operation commenced around 5 am, with trustees and key administrators of the university also coming under the ED’s lens.
The Al Falah University, situated in the Dhouj area of Faridabad district in Haryana, is a sprawling medical college-cum-hospital that has now come under intense federal scrutiny. To date, the NIA has already arrested two individuals, said to be close aides of Dr. Umar Nabi, the alleged “suicide bomber” at the heart of the Red Fort incident.
The unfolding investigation underscores a growing focus on the financial arteries that may support terrorist networks, as authorities continue to piece together the complex web behind one of the most audacious attacks in recent memory.
With PTI inputs
