Red Fort blast probe indicates ‘auto-pilot’ terror modules in operation

The investigation into the Red Fort blast and the large-scale seizure of ammonium nitrate has revived concerns within India’s security establishment about homegrown, self-radicalised terror networks. Officials say the emerging Faridabad module bears striking similarities to the Indian Mujahideen (IM), particularly in its composition of educated Indian Muslims, many from financially stable backgrounds.

Intelligence officials, however, highlight a key distinction. The Indian Mujahideen was effectively a façade for Pakistan’s ISI-backed Karachi Project, with funding, strategy and operations controlled across the border. Despite being branded a homegrown outfit, its command structure was entirely Pakistan-driven.

In contrast, the Faridabad module appears to have taken shape independently. Investigators describe it as a cluster of self-radicalised individuals who aligned themselves ideologically with Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and raised their own finances.

While they shared JeM’s views on Jammu and Kashmir, they chose to operate outside the region and were brought together by Maulvi Irfan Ahmed from J&K. Only after the group fully formed did Pakistan-based handlers, operating from Afghanistan, intervene with operational support.

Evidence suggests the group relied on members’ well-paying jobs to generate funds. They managed to procure large quantities of ammonium nitrate along with acetone, hydrogen peroxide and nitric acid, creating an explosive mix that does not require a detonating device and can ignite through heat or friction.