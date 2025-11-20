Delhi court sends four accused in Red Fort bomb blast to 10 days NIA custody

A Delhi court on Thursday remanded four accused in the Delhi car explosion (near the Red Fort) to 10 days of custody by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) as investigators expand their probe into the grievous terrorist attack.

The four — Dr Muzammil Shakeel Ganai of Pulwama, Dr Adeel Ahmed Rather of Anantnag, Mufti Irfan Ahmad Wagay of Shopian, and Dr Shaheen Saeed of Lucknow — were formally produced before principal district and sessions judge Anju Bajaj Chandna, who granted the NIA’s request for custodial remand, albeit for 10 rather than the 15 days the agency sought.

According to NIA filings and media reports, each of the accused is alleged to have played a distinct role within a so-called “white-collar terror module” tied to the blast, which on 10 November detonated a car laden with explosives in a high-security zone, killing at least 15 people and injuring many more.

Dr Muzammil Shakeel Ganai is suspected of coordinating logistics for the attack. Investigators say he rented two rooms in Faridabad, on the outskirts of Delhi, and used them as storage and assembly sites for bomb-making materials. Those sites reportedly contained large quantities of ammonium-nitrate, detonators, timers, and other paraphernalia.

His encrypted communications and travel between the National Capital Region and Kashmir are under scrutiny. He is also reported to have conducted multiple reconnaissance visits to the Red Fort site earlier in the year, according to police sources cited in media reports.

Dr Adeel Ahmed Rather is described by probe agencies as the module’s weapons and logistics coordinator. He allegedly arranged the stockpile of explosives and weapons, and his arrest in November reportedly led to recoveries of a large cache of materials. His disclosure reportedly triggered the wider investigation that uncovered key links to the doctors’ cell.