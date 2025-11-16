Red Fort blast probe widens as 9mm cartridges, hawala trail and TATP link emerge

Security agencies have recovered three bullet cartridges, including two live rounds, from the debris at the Red Fort blast site, adding a new layer of complexity to the probe into the November 10 explosion that killed 13 people and injured more than two dozen.

A source involved in the investigation said the ammunition — 9mm rounds not permitted for civilian use — was found near the burnt Hyundai i20 that exploded close to the Sunehri Masjid parking area. “Personnel deployed at the spot were asked to check their issued ammunition, but none was missing. The cartridges were there, but no weapon. We are trying to understand how the bullets reached the spot,” the source said.

Investigators are also preparing a full reconstruction of accused Umar Nabi’s movements, tracing his route from Faridabad to Nuh and then to Delhi. Teams are examining call records, tower locations and CCTV footage from more than 50 cameras. Every check-post crossed, parking entry made and halt recorded will be plotted to determine whether Umar met anyone or was tailed or assisted.

The financial trail is also widening. A hawala link is under scrutiny after indications that arrested doctors Muzammil and Shaheen may have received nearly Rs 20 lakh from foreign handlers.

About Rs 3 lakh is suspected to have been spent on fertiliser, while investigators suspect the bomb could have contained TATP (Triacetone Triperoxide) — the volatile explosive nicknamed “mother of satan”.

TATP is an extremely volatile explosive compound known for its high sensitivity to friction, heat and even mild physical contact. Unlike military-grade explosives, TATP can be manufactured using easily available chemicals such as acetone, hydrogen peroxide and an acid catalyst, making it a preferred choice for terror networks seeking to avoid detection. Its instability makes transportation and handling perilous, and even minor impurities can trigger an unintended detonation.

With PTI inputs