LIVE Delhi Red Fort explosion: 'Everything shook like an earthquake'

A high-intensity blast ripped through a car parked near Delhi's Red Fort this evening, engulfing nearby vehicles in flames and killing at least eight people and injuring several others, as per latest reports.

Police sounded a high alert in Delhi. Several fire tenders were rushed to the spot with police cordoning off the area, Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said. The explosion was so powerful that it shattered windows of vehicles parked several metres away and was heard in nearby buildings of the congested area.

