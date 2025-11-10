Nation

LIVE Delhi Red Fort explosion: 'Everything shook like an earthquake'

The explosion was so powerful that it shattered windows of vehicles parked several metres away

The aftermath of the massive explosion
10 Nov 2025, 8:42 PM

A high-intensity blast ripped through a car parked near Delhi's Red Fort this evening, engulfing nearby vehicles in flames and killing at least eight people and injuring several others, as per latest reports.

Police sounded a high alert in Delhi. Several fire tenders were rushed to the spot with police cordoning off the area, Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said. The explosion was so powerful that it shattered windows of vehicles parked several metres away and was heard in nearby buildings of the congested area.

10 Nov 2025, 8:55 PM

Three seriously injured as per some reports

According to news agency ANI, 15 people were shifted to Delhi's Lok Nayak Jaiprakash Narayan Hospital, of whom eight died before they could receive treatment. Three are seriously injured, while one is in stable condition, the news agency reported, quoting the hospital's medical superintendent

10 Nov 2025, 8:49 PM

'The car was two feet away...'

WATCH | Zeeshan, an auto driver injured in the explosion, says: "The car in front of me was about two feet away. I don’t know whether there was a bomb in it or something else, but it exploded. It was a Swift Dzire car."


10 Nov 2025, 8:42 PM

Mamata reacts to tragedy

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has put out a post on X condoling the loss of lives in the Red Fort explosion.

10 Nov 2025, 8:42 PM

Scenes of devastation

Multiple charred vehicles could be seen in the area in the aftermath of the explosion. The entire area has been cordoned off with rows of Delhi Police vehicles lining the street. 


10 Nov 2025, 8:42 PM

It was like an earthquake...

The Indian Express quoted Sanjay Bhargava, president of the Chandni Chowk Sarv Vyapar Mandal (traders’ association), as saying: “It was a massive blast, its tremors could be felt as far as 700 to 900 metres away. Buildings shook as if an earthquake had struck…there were bodies lying on the road — someone’s arm in one place, someone’s head in another.”

