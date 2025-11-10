LIVE Delhi Red Fort explosion: 'Everything shook like an earthquake'
The explosion was so powerful that it shattered windows of vehicles parked several metres away
A high-intensity blast ripped through a car parked near Delhi's Red Fort this evening, engulfing nearby vehicles in flames and killing at least eight people and injuring several others, as per latest reports.
Police sounded a high alert in Delhi. Several fire tenders were rushed to the spot with police cordoning off the area, Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said. The explosion was so powerful that it shattered windows of vehicles parked several metres away and was heard in nearby buildings of the congested area.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines
Three seriously injured as per some reports
'The car was two feet away...'
WATCH | Zeeshan, an auto driver injured in the explosion, says: "The car in front of me was about two feet away. I don’t know whether there was a bomb in it or something else, but it exploded. It was a Swift Dzire car."
Mamata reacts to tragedy
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has put out a post on X condoling the loss of lives in the Red Fort explosion.
Scenes of devastation
Multiple charred vehicles could be seen in the area in the aftermath of the explosion. The entire area has been cordoned off with rows of Delhi Police vehicles lining the street.
It was like an earthquake...
The Indian Express quoted Sanjay Bhargava, president of the Chandni Chowk Sarv Vyapar Mandal (traders’ association), as saying: “It was a massive blast, its tremors could be felt as far as 700 to 900 metres away. Buildings shook as if an earthquake had struck…there were bodies lying on the road — someone’s arm in one place, someone’s head in another.”