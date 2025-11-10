Red Fort blast revives long-dead memories in Delhi

Delhi was jolted on Monday, 10 November, by its deadliest attack in more than a decade, after a powerful explosion near the Red Fort metro station killed at least eight people and left 24 injured.

The high-intensity blast incinerated multiple vehicles and triggered chaos in the crowded locality, which was packed with commuters and tourists. The injured were taken to LNJP Hospital, a few kilometres away.

For a city that has endured some of India’s most devastating terror strikes, the deafening boom felt like a grim echo from a traumatic past. Delhi’s monuments, markets and public spaces have repeatedly been the frontline of violence, each attack leaving indelible scars on its civic memory.

The capital’s vulnerability stretches back decades. In 1996, a bomb ripped through Lajpat Nagar market, killing 13 people. Just a year later, 1997 saw a chain of blasts across Sadar Bazaar, Karol Bagh, Chandni Chowk, Rani Bagh and even aboard a bus in Punjabi Bagh — attacks aimed squarely at the beating heart of the city’s marketplaces.