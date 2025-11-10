At least 8 dead, multiple injured in blast near Red Fort; high alert in Delhi
Several vehicles engulfed in flames after car bomb blast; higher death toll feared as probe begins
A high-intensity explosion ripped through a parked car near the Red Fort on Monday evening, killing at least eight people as per media reports, and injuring multiple others. The blast has triggered panic in one of Delhi’s most crowded zones and left several vehicles in flames. The exact extent of the damage and the final death toll is yet to be ascertained.
The blast occurred near Red Fort Metro station's gate no. 1, prompting police to immediately sound a citywide high alert. Seven fire tenders rushed to the site as emergency teams cordoned off the stretch and began clearing the area, Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said.
According to a senior DFS official, the explosion was “powerful enough to shatter window panes of nearby vehicles and buildings”, with the sound heard across adjoining lanes.
Visuals showed towering flames rising from at least one car and smoke enveloping several damaged vehicles.
Eyewitnesses described a moment of chaos as the blast ripped through the tightly packed neighbourhood. “I was at the gurdwara when I heard a strong sound. It was so loud that we couldn’t make out what had happened,” said one local resident.
“Several vehicles nearby were completely damaged,” he added.
Police and forensic teams are examining the site to determine the cause of the explosion. Authorities have not ruled out any possibility and said further details will be shared after preliminary analysis.
This is a developing situation; more details awaited
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines