At least 8 dead, multiple injured in blast near Red Fort; high alert in Delhi

A high-intensity explosion ripped through a parked car near the Red Fort on Monday evening, killing at least eight people as per media reports, and injuring multiple others. The blast has triggered panic in one of Delhi’s most crowded zones and left several vehicles in flames. The exact extent of the damage and the final death toll is yet to be ascertained.

The blast occurred near Red Fort Metro station's gate no. 1, prompting police to immediately sound a citywide high alert. Seven fire tenders rushed to the site as emergency teams cordoned off the stretch and began clearing the area, Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said.

According to a senior DFS official, the explosion was “powerful enough to shatter window panes of nearby vehicles and buildings”, with the sound heard across adjoining lanes.