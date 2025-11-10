Delhi blast: Opposition seeks speedy probe, expresses security concerns

Opposition parties on Monday demanded a thorough and speedy investigation into the car blast near the Red Fort that killed at least eight people and injured many others, and raised concerns over the security situation in the national capital.

The Congress said the alleged security lapse exposed Delhi government's "shocking complacency", and asked whether Delhi is a "secure capital" as claimed by the home ministry. The party, however, said the country stands united in this difficult moment.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the government must ensure a prompt and thorough investigation into the blast so that those responsible for this "lapse" are held accountable.

In a post on X, Kharge said, "Extremely distressing to hear about the news of a car explosion near Red Fort Metro Station, Delhi. Initial reports suggest that several precious lives have been lost in this incident. In this moment of grief, our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families, and we pray for the swift recovery of the injured."

"The government must ensure a prompt and thorough investigation into this blast which has taken place in a high-security and often crowded place, so that those responsible for this lapse and incident are held accountable," he added.

Congress general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal also expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incident and prayed for the speedy recovery of the wounded. "The entire country is united in this difficult moment. We urge the government to speedily investigate the incident and throw further light on what has transpired," he said in a post on X.