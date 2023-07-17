Delhi police arrest former national-level wrestler on grounds of duping

Delhi Police have arrested a key member of an organised racket of online cheaters belonging to the Mewat region of Bharatpur, Rajasthan, who used to cheat people online impersonating as army officer and on the pretext of buying or selling goods on OLX, Facebook marketplace etc., the police said on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Ajrudin, a resident of Nuh district in Haryana who was also a national-level wrestler.

According to the police, an FIR was registered on the complaint of Pooja Thakkar, a resident of Paschim Vihar, Delhi, wherein it was alleged that she posted an advertisement on OLX to sell her old dining table.

“Someone named Ragini Mishra on OLX accepted the offer and agreed to pay Rs 10,000 for the table. The buyer (the fraudster) connected with her via WhatsApp. The fraudster then sent a screenshot to the complainant by saying that Rs 10,000 has been paid.