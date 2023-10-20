Delhi Police nab 7 in nationwide scam ring with over 2,100 victims via fake website 'Family Help'

With the arrest of seven people, the Delhi Police has busted a gang of cheats, who had more than 2,100 complaints registered against them across the country, an officer said on Friday, adding that the gang used to cheat people through their firm ‘Family Help’.

The accused were identified as Vikas (28), Ankit Yadav (26), Md. Raja a.k.a Sahil (26), Kanhaiya Kumar Mahto alias Praful Patel (19), Bihari Paswan (22), Md Suhail Ansari (26), and Ajeet Kumar Paswan (23).

According to the police, a case was registered at the Shahdara Cyber Police Station on October 7, based on a complaint filed by Vijay Pahwa.

Pahwa alleged that he wanted to purchase an Ola electric scooter and had been searching online when he came across a website with the URL http://energy.simpleone.online, which claimed to sell electric scooters. After clicking on the link, Pahwa obtained a contact number, on which he made a call.

The mobile number was associated with the aforementioned website and the person he spoke to sent him various scooter models for selection. Pahwa transferred a sum of Rs 1,15,560 to the individuals associated with the website, however, after receiving the payment, the accused individuals ceased all communication with him.