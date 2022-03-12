Delhi shocker: 3-yr-old girl raped, accused held

Delhi Police has arrested a 21-year-old man for raping a 3-year-old girl child in the national capital, an official in New Delhi said on Saturday.



According to the official, the incident took place on Friday morning at the Punjabi Bagh area of west Delhi after which the girl child was admitted to a nearby hospital. "The 21-year-old accused man has been arrested," DCP Ghanshyam Bansal told IANS, adding he was known to the victim and used to reside in a nearby shanty.



Accordingly, the police registered a case under sections 363 (Punishment for kidnapping) and 376 (Punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code and section 6 (Punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act. "The accused was arrested on the same day of the incident," the senior official said.