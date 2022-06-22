Dreaded criminal held in encounter in northeast Delhi

"Modus operandi in both the incidents was looking similar," the DCP said. Subsequently a team was constituted which found that the bike which was stolen from East District has been prosecuted by the traffic police near Durgapuri Chowk. After scanning multiple CCTV footage, the police extracted the image of the accused while he was being prosecuted by traffic police.



"The presence of the suspect was zeroed in on the fourth floor of a house located at Maujpur near Kaneja Masjid. On recce of the building, it was found that it was located in an extremely narrow street of a densely populated area. It was also assessed that several families were residing in the building," Sain said, adding that the police team was prepared to conduct a raid at the said house.



Around 11.15 p.m. on Tuesday, the police team, passing through the narrow street and stairs reached the 4th floor of the said building and knocked at the door. "On this three women, one of them was later found to be a transgender, barged out aggressively and manhandled the police personnel and tried to push them away from the door," the official said.