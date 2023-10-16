Dwarka dacoity: Criminals, posing as ED officials, loot man of Rs 3 crore; 3 arrested

Three men have been arrested in connection with Friday's sensational dacoity in Delhi's Dwarka, where members of a gang, passing themselves off as ED officers, looted Rs 3 crore from a man after kidnapping him, police said on Sunday.

The arrested accused were identified as Amit a.k.a Jolly, Rohit alias Ashwin, both residents of Haryana's Gohana, and Manish, a resident of Delhi's Bawana in Delhi.

According to police, complainant Ravi, who resides in Gopal Nagar, told at around 8 p.m. on Friday, he was standing on the main road near his home when a white car suddenly pulled up.

"Three unidentified individuals emerged from the car and forcibly placed Ravi in the vehicle, claiming to be from the Enforcement Directorate, effectively kidnapping him," said a senior police official.