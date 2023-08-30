SP leader arrested in dacoity case in UP

Samajwadi Party's officiating district president in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh, Gulshan Yadav, has been arrested in connection with a dacoity case.

He was arrested by the Kunda police from the Colonelganj area of Prayagraj on Tuesday.

Yadav was held after a non-bailable warrant (NBW) was issued against him in a case related to house-breaking, assault and dacoity during the Assembly elections last year.

The case was lodged by a resident of Kunda and MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh’s supporter, Vijay Pratap Singh, on February 27, 2022.