SP rules out possibility of being part of INDIA alliance in MP polls, release two names

The Samajwadi Party (SP) has declared names of two more candidates for the Madhya Pradesh assembly polls due this year-end, taking the number of its candidates to six.

Asked if the Samajwadi Party will contest the MP polls in alliance with the Congress as a constituent of the opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), SP state president Ramayan Singh Patel ruled out such a possibility.

“The decision about the alliance in any state is taken by the party's national leadership, but as of now we don't see any possibility of such an alliance in Madhya Pradesh for the upcoming assembly polls. But, our national president will take a decision in this regard,” Patel told PTI on Sunday.

The opposition bloc INDIA is an alliance of 26 political parties, including the Congress and the SP.