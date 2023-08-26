INDIA alliance to grow in third meeting, discussion on sub-committee formation

The INDIA opposition alliance is set to grow following its third crucial meeting scheduled to take place in Mumbai on August 31 and September 1, sources said.

According to the sources from the member parties, the meeting will see the participation of Maharashtra Shetkari Dal.

The first meeting on June 23 in Patna had witnessed the participation of 16 parties.

In less than a month, the alliance grew to 26 parties during the second round of meetings in Bengaluru on July 17 and 18.